It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 9. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10. Today's forecasted low temperature is -7 degrees. How likel…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. Today's forecasted low t…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at -1.1. -1 degree is…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 0F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low -7F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low -1F. Winds light and variab…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -6.22. 0 degrees is today'…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Overcast. Low -4F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hi…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at 2.64. 4 degrees is today'…