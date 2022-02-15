It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
