Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. A 1-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

