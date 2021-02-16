It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. A 1-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10. Today's forecasted low temperature is -7 degrees. How likel…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 9. Today's forecasted low …
- Updated
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. Today's forecasted low t…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Snow showers. Low 6F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a goo…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Overcast. Low -4F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hi…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 0F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low -7F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -6.22. 0 degrees is today'…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Snow showers. Low 4F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than …