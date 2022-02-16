Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17. 5 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 33-degree low is fo…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. A 9-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. The Lake Geneva …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
All rain much of the day Wednesday, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are expected across southern Wisconsin on Wednesday night and Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 5F. Winds NW at 5 to…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 15F. Winds light and variab…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Windy. Snow in the evening will mix with rain at times overnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. C…