Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.