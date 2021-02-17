 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

Local Weather

