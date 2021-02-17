It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
