Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.