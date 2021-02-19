 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

