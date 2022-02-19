It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
