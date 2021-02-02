 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 21.46. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Epic snowball fight returns to DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics