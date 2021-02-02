It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 21.46. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 18.05. Today's for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Periods of snow. Low near 30F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees to…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It m…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mainly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Gen…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 19.75. 17 degrees is…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 9.74. We'll see a …
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low around 5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoor…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle …
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: A mostly clear sky. Low 1F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indo…