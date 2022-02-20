Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 9:00 AM CST until SUN 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.