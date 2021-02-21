Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
