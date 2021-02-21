 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Winter storm brings more snow to New York

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics