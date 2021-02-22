 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

