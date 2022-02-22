It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 12 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 4:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
All rain much of the day Wednesday, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are expected across southern Wisconsin on Wednesday night and Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. Expect a drastic drop…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Windy with on and off snow showers early. Clear skies later. Low 6F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of s…
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees t…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Cloudy with periods of light rain. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 17-degree low is for…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 21F. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy. Low 29F. WSW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 6F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good…