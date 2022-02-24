It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. 19 degrees is today's low. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
