 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Taller than a house?! Huge snowman built in New York

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics