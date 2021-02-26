Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Friday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.