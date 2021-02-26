Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Friday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
