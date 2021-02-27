 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

