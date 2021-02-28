Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Sunday. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.