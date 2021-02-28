 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Sunday. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

