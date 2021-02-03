 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

