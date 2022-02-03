It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. A 5-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
