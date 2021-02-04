Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. A 9-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 7:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.