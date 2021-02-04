Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. A 9-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 7:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 18.05. Today's for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Periods of snow. Low near 30F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees to…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It m…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mainly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Gen…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 19.75. 17 degrees is…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low around 5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoor…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 10F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 21.46. We'll see a…