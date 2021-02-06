 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at -5.14. -9 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics