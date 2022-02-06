Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
While we won't be seeing as much snow as Illinois, there could be just enough to cause issues Wednesday morning for some. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
This evening in Lake Geneva: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Lake G…
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. A 5-degree low is forecasted…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted low…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20. A 11-degree low is forecasted. The Lake Geneva area should …