Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph.