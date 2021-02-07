 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -9.6. Today's forecasted low temperature is -4 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

