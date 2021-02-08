 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 8.08. A -4-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

