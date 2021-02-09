It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at -1.1. -1 degree is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
