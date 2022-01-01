Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25. 10 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 2:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.