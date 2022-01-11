It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9. -4 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless da…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 11. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. 9 degrees is today's l…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. A 3-degree low is for…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Overcast. Low 14F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
This evening in Lake Geneva: Cloudy and becoming windy with a few snow showers after midnight. Low 14F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of sn…