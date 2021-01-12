It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
