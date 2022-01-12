 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

