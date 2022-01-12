Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9. -4 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless da…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 11. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. A 3-degree low is for…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 3F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with t…
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Overcast. Low 14F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Wednesday, …
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low -4F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures…