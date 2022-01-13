 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular