It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
