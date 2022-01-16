It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
