Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.