Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. 13 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.