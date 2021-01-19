It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 14.6. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. C…
Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
This evening in Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva t…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day t…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 25.24. 23 degrees …
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors,…
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 de…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 21.01. Today's forecasted …
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to…