It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
