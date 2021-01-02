 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 28.32. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 12:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

