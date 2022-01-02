 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18. 1 degree is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular