Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. A 0-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.