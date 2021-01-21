Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. 11 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoo…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. C…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day t…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 14.6. We'll see a …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 25.24. 23 degrees …
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors,…
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 de…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 21.01. Today's forecasted …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures…