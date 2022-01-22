It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 7 degrees is today's low. There is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
