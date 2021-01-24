It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.39. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
