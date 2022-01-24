 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -4 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 3:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

