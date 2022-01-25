Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 8. Today's forecasted low temperature is -12 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.