 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 17.33. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 6:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow in Southern California; another storm coming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics