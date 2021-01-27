 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 9.74. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

