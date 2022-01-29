 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 21. 13 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular