It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 25.35. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.57. Today's forecasted …
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.91. We'll see a low tem…
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 13 degrees is today's low. How…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A few clouds from time to time. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Lake Geneva people sho…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Overcast. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temper…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 28.32. A 23-degree…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Don'…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Snow in the evening will give way to some clearing overnight. Low near 20F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of sn…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoor…