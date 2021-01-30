 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

