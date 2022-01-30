It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. A 11-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
